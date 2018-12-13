STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO.: 548-8-13 Rdcv DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS ) TRUSTEE UNDER POOLING AND SERVICING ) AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 1, 2007 SECURITIZED ) ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2007-BR2, ) Plaintiff ) v. ) PHELIPPA MARRINER NKA PHELIPPA E. HURLEY, et al. Defendants NOTICE OF SALE By virtue, and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Bradley Marriner and Phelippa Marriner, nka Phelippa E. Hurley, to Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. and recorded in Book 534 at Page 192 of the City of Rutland Land Records, assignment to Plaintiff recorded in Book 618 at Page 324 of the same, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purposes of foreclosing the same, the property described below will be sold at Public Auction at 20 E. Center Street, Rutland, Vermont at 12:00 o'clock noon on the 3rd day of January, 2019 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage. To wit: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Warranty Deed from Stefan Sargeant and Heather Sargeant, husband and wife, to Bradley Marriner and Phelippa Marriner, husband and wife, dated January 20, 2004 and recorded in the Rutland City land records in Book 477, at Page 72, and described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Stefan J. Sargeant and Heather M. Sargeant, husband and wife, by warranty deed of Mary M. Sarty and George R. Woods, dated April 23, 1999 and recorded in Book 386 at Pages 819-820 of the Rutland City Land Records, and more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Mary S. Woods (now deceased), Mary Margaret Sarty and George R. Woods by deed dated October 30, 1978, and recorded on November 20, 1978 at Book 203, Page 473 of the City of Rutland Land Records and therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to J. Fred Carbine, Jr. by Mary S. Woods by Warranty Deed of even date herewith, to be recorded in the Land Records of the City of Rutland. The premises are more particularly described as being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Mary S. Woods by Robert J. Sheridan and Ann G. Sheridan, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed dated April 28, 1951 and recorded in the Rutland City Land Records in Book 76 at Page 94. The premises being therein bound and described as follows: “Bounded northerly by East Center Street, easterly by land now or formerly of W.S. Smith, southerly by land now or formerly of the Estate of Carline Townsend and by land now or formerly of Lucy A. Edgerton and westerly by land formerly of Frank M. Wilson, and being the same land and premises conveyed to Margaret S. Lalor by Edward Dana by deed dated April 26th”, 1919 and recorded in Book 36, Page 150 of the City of Rutland Land Records and being part of the land conveyed to Maragret S. Lalor (now deceased), Robert Sheridan and Mary S. Woods by Harold I. O’Brien by Deed dated July 3rd 1946 and recorded in Book 76, Page 205 of the City of Rutland Land Records.”” THE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY CONTAINED IN THE MORTGAGE SHALL CONTROL IN THE EVEN OF A TYPOGRAPHICAL ERROR IN THIS PUBLICATION. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of the Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED this 3rd day of December 2018. By: /s/ Sheldon M. Katz, ___________ Sheldon M. Katz, ERN 4784 Leopold & Associates, PLLC 80 Business Park Drive, Suite 110 Armonk, NY 10503
