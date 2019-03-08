STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 651-12-17 RDCV DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-OPT4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT4 v. ROBERT C. WEBSTER A/K/A ROBERT WEBSTER, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-OPT5, ASSET- BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT5, DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY-INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE AND RAB PERFORMANCE RECOVERIES, LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 7717 Cold River Road, Shrewsbury VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 11, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Robert C. Webster a/k/a Robert Webster to Option One Mortgage Corporation, dated March 9, 2006 and recorded in Book 55 Page 329 of the land records of the Town of Shrewsbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Sand Canyon Corporation f/k/a Option One Mortgage Corporation to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-OPT4, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT4 dated June 18, 2010 and recorded in Book 61 Page 224 of the land records of the Town of Shrewsbury for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 7717 Cold River Road, Shrewsbury, Vermont on April 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Robert C. Webster by Warranty Deed of John F. Wilk dated August 30, 2004 of record at Book 53, Page 304 of the Town of Shrewsbury Land Records. The lands and premises depicted on a survey plat prepared by Tinker Surveys dated June, 1999 entitled "SURVEY OF LANDS OF CHADBURN AND WILK NORTHEASTERLY SIDE OF COLD RIVER ROAD STATE AID NO. 1 TOWN OF SHREWSBURY, VERMONT" recorded in Map Sleeve 116A. Said land contains 16.5 acres, more or less. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: February 25, 2019 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite______ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
