DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD CITY OF RUTLAND, VERMONT AGENDA Wednesday, September 1, 2021 6:00PM Applicant: Nancy Svahn Land Owner: Nancy Svahn Location: 227 Lincoln Avenue Zoning District: SRF; Single Family Residential Hearing Type: Site Plan Review Agenda: Replacing and Enlarging a Pre-Existing, Nonconforming Entrance Deck within the Property's North, Side Setback The purpose of this hearing is to afford all interested persons the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequesite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For more information, please call the Building & Zoning Department at 802-774-7833 Andrew Strniste; Zoning Administrator
