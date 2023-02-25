DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD HEARING Wednesday, March 15, 2023 The Development Review Board will be meeting in the Alderman’s Chambers at City Hall, 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 For questions about this hearing, please contact Andrew Strniste Planning & Zoning Administrator 802-774-7833 or andrews@rutlandcity.org _____________________________________________________ AGENDA 6:00 PM Open Meeting, Public Comment 6:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – FINAL SUBDIVISION REVIEW Location: 159 & 159A Forest Street Applicant: Maria Tedesco Harvey Landowner: Anna L Tedesco et. al. Zoning District: Mixed Residential District 1 (MR-1) Project Description: Reaffirmation of an Already Approved Two-Lot Subdivision Plat 6:05 PM PUBLIC HEARING – CONDITIONAL USE REVIEW Location: Grove Street @ Tenney Brook (In the Vicinity of 143 Grove St) Applicant: City of Rutland, Vermont Landowner: City of Rutland, Vermont Zoning District: Single-Family Residential (SFR) Project Description: Replacement of a Culvert in a Floodway 6:20 PM Other Business 6:25 PM Closed Deliberation (Tentative) 6:35 PM Adjourn
