CITY OF RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD HEARING Wednesday, July 7, 2021 The Development Review Board will be meeting in the Alderman’s Chambers at City Hall, 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 For questions about this hearing, please contact Andrew Strniste Planning & Zoning Administrator 802-774-78333 or andrews@rutlandcity.org _______________________________________________________ AGENDA 6:00 PM Open Meeting, Public Comment 6:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – FINAL SUBDIVISION REVIEW Location: 85 Field Avenue Applicant: Sallie Gill Landowner: Sallie Gill Zoning District: Single-Family Residential (SFR) Project Description: Reaffirmation of an Already Approved Two-Lot Subdivision Plat 6:30 PM Other Business 6:35 PM Closed Deliberation (Tentative) 6:45 PM Adjourn
