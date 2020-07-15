Mr. & Mrs. Aaron Hilliker hereby give notice of their desire to disinter a family member from her location in the South Street Cemetery in Proctor, VT, and then bury her in a different family lot in the same cemetery. Anyone that may object to this may file a complaint in the Probate Division of the Superior Court of the district in which the cemetery is located as provided in section 5212a of Title 18. Dated: July 14, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.