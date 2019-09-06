STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT BENNINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 322-11-17 BNCV DITECH FINANCIAL LLC v. MICHAEL G. SHERWOOD, CAROL A. SHERWOOD AND GREENPOINT CREDIT CORPORATION N/K/A GREENPOINT CREDIT LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 364 Grove Road, Shaftsbury VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Amended Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 25, 2019 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Michael G. Sherwood and Carol A. Sherwood to GREENPOINT CREDIT CORP., dated May 24, 1999 and recorded in Book 100 Page 71 of the land records of the Town of Shaftsbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from GreenPoint Credit LLC successor by merger to GreenPoint Credit Corp. to Ditech Financial LLC dated May 30, 2017 and recorded in Book 154 Page 26 of the land records of the Town of Shaftsbury for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 364 Grove Road, Shaftsbury, Vermont on October 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Property Description For Property Located at 364 Grove Road a/k/a Lot 8 Maple Grove Road, Shaftsbury Owned by Michael G. Sherwood and Carol A. Sherwood Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Michael G. Sherwood and Carol Ann Sherwood by Warranty Deed of Thomas P. Hoey and James V. Hoey, Jr. dated May 24, 1999 and recorded on May 27, 1999 in Volume 100, Page 67 of the Land Records of the Town of Shaftsbury. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows: Being Lot Number 8 as depicted on a survey entitled “A portion of the Property of Chester P. and Bertha B. Denio (Parcel “B”) Shaftsbury Vermont" by Richard S. Whitham, dated September 17, 1974 and recorded at Map 11B, Pocket 2 of the Town of Shaftsbury Land Records. Containing 1.07 Acres. Being a portion of all and the same lands and premises conveyed to James V. Hoey, Jr., Thomas P. Hoey and Vermont Real Estate Services, Inc. by Warranty Deed of Chester Denio and Bertha Denio dated June 5, 1975 and recorded at Book 56, Page 71 of the Town of Shaftsbury Land Records. In addition, all that interest described in a Quitclaim Deed from Thomas P. Hoey to Michael G. Sherwood and Carol Ann Sherwood dated July 30, 2017 and recorded on October 19, 2017 in Volume 155, Page 176 of the Land Records of the Town of Shaftsbury and there described as follows: Being a portion of the lands and premises described in a Warranty Deed from Country Acres, Inc. to Thomas P. Hoey and James V Hoey, Jr., dated February 28, 1981 and recorded in the Town of Shaftsbury Land Records on March 4, 1981 in Book 62. Page 47, and being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed by Warranty Deed dated June 28, 1977 from Vermont Real Estate Services. Inc. to Country Acres, Inc., and recorded in Book 58 at Page 194 of the Town of Shaftsbury Land Records, and being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed by Warranty Deed from Chester P. Denio and Bertha B. Denio to Thomas P. Hoey, James V. Hoey, Jr., and Vermont Real Estate Services, Inc., dated June 5, 1975 and recorded in the Town of Shaftsbury Land Records on June 12, 1975 in Book 56. Page 71. The within lands and premises are described on Schedule A attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference. The purpose of this Deed is to convey the remaining interest of the Grantor herein to the Grantees herein. Including Schedule A: Schedule A: Lot #8 Beginning at an iron rod in the southeasterly line of Maple Grove Road, said point being at the southeasterly corner of Lot #8 and at the beginning of the cul-de-sac of the terminus of Maple Grove Road. thence running S 55° 07' W along the southerly line of Lot #8. being the north line of a 50 foot wide strip of land. Formerly reserved as a right of way. said strip situated between Lot #8 and Lot #10, a distance of 382.50 feet to an iron rod in the north line of lands of William E. Dailey Inc. said point being common to the northwest corner of said 50 foot strip of land and the southeast corner of Lot #6, thence running N 13° 09' E along the division line between Lot #8 and Lot #6, a distance of 225.26 feet to an iron rod at the southern most corner of Lot #7, thence running N 57° 13' E along the division line between Lot #8 and Lot #7, a distance of 266.20 feet to an iron rod in the southwesterly line of Maple Grove Road, thence running southeasterly along the southwesterly line of Maple Grove Road on a curve to the right, a radius of 301.81 feet, an arc length of 129.21 feet to at point of tangent, thence running S 04° 20' 26" E along the southwesterly line of said street 22.05 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 1.07 acres. This description is based on a survey map titled "A Portion of the Property of Chester P. and Bertha B. Denio. (Parcel B), Shaftsbury, Vermont, dated Sept 17, 1974" by Southern Vermont Surveys, RFD Route 103, Chester, VT 05143. Said premises are conveyed subject to the Building and Use Restrictions dated November 27, 1974 and recorded December 2, 1974 in Book 55 at Page 243A and B the Shaftsbury Land Records. Said premises are conveyed subject to the terms and conditions of State of Vermont Land Use Permit 8B0081 and as amended at 8B0081 (revised). Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 15, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.