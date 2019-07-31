STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 361-8-17 WRCV DITECH FINANCIAL LLC v. THOMAS L. CUTLER A/K/A THOMAS LEROY CUTLER, AMBER J. CUTLER, ONE CREDIT UNION AND ALLEN BROTHERS OIL, LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 13 Logan Drive, Chester VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 9, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Thomas L. Cutler and Amber J. Cutler to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for U.S. Mortgage Corp., dated January 19, 2007 and recorded in Book 103 Page 172 of the land records of the Town of Chester, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for U.S. Mortgage Corp., to Ditech Financial LLC dated March 20, 2017 and recorded in Book 177 Page 92; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, not Individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust dated September 19, 2018 and recorded in Book 189 Page 41; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2018-1 dated January 3, 2019 and recorded in Book 193 Page 78 and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2018-1 to Ditech Financial LLC dated June 6, 2019 and recorded in Book 194 Page 215, all of the land records of the Town of Chester for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 13 Logan Drive, Chester, Vermont on August 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A CERTAIN PIECE OF LAND IN CHESTER, IN THE COUNTY OF WINDSOR AND STATE OF VERMONT. THE PORTION OF SAID PREMISES HEREBY CONVEYED MAY BE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A HIGHWAY MARKER AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF THE PRESENT VERMONT STATE ROUTE #11 AND THE WESTERLY SIDE OF THE OLD VERMONT STATE ROUTE #11 NOW CALLED TOWN ROAD #105; THENCE NORTH 51°05' WEST, A DISTANCE OF 70.54 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE SET IN THE GROUND IN THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF VERMONT STATE ROUTE #11; THENCE NORTH 26°40' EAST, A DISTANCE OF 103.51 FEET AND BOUNDED WESTERLY BY PREMISES OF RICHARD AND PATRICIA PLOOF TO AN IRON PIPE SET IN THE GROUND; THENCE NORTH 52°13' WEST, A DISTANCE OF 65.51 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE SET IN THE GROUND; THENCE NORTH 37°23' WEST, A DISTANCE OF 181.51 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE SET IN THE GROUND; THENCE NORTH 35°53' EAST, A DISTANCE OF 153.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE SET IN THE GROUND; THE LAST FOUR COURSES AND DISTANCES BEING ALONG THE SAID PLOOF PREMISES THEN SOUTH 72°22' EAST, A DISTANCE OF 111.74 FEET AN BOUNDED NORTHERLY BY PREMISES OF STEPHEN AND CAROLYN K. PIXLEY TO A N IRON PIPE SET IN THE GROUND IN THE WESTERLY SIDE OF AN OLD ROAD; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WESTERN SIDE OF SAID OLD ROAD, A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 365 FEET TO THE NORTHWESTERLY SIDE OF THE TOWN ROAD #105, A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 142 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE OLD ROAD ALONG THE EASTERLY SIDE OF THE PREMISES HEREINBEFORE DESCRIBED ARE SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OF OTHERS TO PASS ON AND OVER THE SAME. SUBJECT TO POLE LINE RIGHTS OF CENTRAL VERMONT PUBLIC SERVICE CORPORATION. THERE IS ALSO INCLUDED IN THIS CONVEYANCE A SMALL PARCEL O LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCED AT AN IRON PIN DRIVEN INTO THE GROUND IN THE SOUTHERLY SIDE OF TOWN ROAD # 105 AT THE NORTHERLY CORNER OF THE PREMISES NOW OR FORMERLY OF HARRY F. OLNEY; THENCE SOUTH 26°05' WEST ALONG A STONE WALL, A DISTANCE OF 171.13 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET IN THE GROUND; THENCE NORTH 25°45' WETS, A DISTANCE OF 170.05 FEET TO AN IRON PIN DRIVEN INTO THE GROUND IN THE SOUTHERLY SIDE OF TOWN ROAD # 105; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY SIDE OF TOWN ROAD # 105, A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 145 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TAX ID # 342014.100 BEING THE SAME PREMISE4S CONVEYED INTO THOMAS L. CUTLER AND AMBER J. CUTLER, H/W BY DEED FROM DATED 09/08/2005 AND RECORDED 09/12/2005 IN BOOK 94, PAGE 222 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 15, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
