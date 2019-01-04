STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 665-12-17 RDCV DITECH FINANCIAL, LLC v. MELINDA JAYE PACKARD EATON AKA MELINDA J. EATON AND MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR GMAC MORTGAGE LLC FKA GMAC MORTGAGE CORPORATION OCCUPANTS OF: 20 Second Street, Fair Haven VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 6, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Melinda Jaye Packard Eaton aka Melinda J. Eaton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC f/k/a GMAC Mortgage Corporation, dated January 16, 2008 and recorded in Book 91 Page 152 of the land records of the Town of Fair Haven, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of 1) an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC f/k/a GMAC Mortgage Corporation to GMAC Mortgage, LLC dated July 24, 2012 and recorded in Book 98 Page 391, and 2) an Assignment of Mortgage from GMAC Mortgage, LLC to Ditech Financial, LLC dated March 16, 2017 and recorded in Book 105 Page 764 of the land records of the Town of Fair Haven for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 20 Second Street, Fair Haven, Vermont on January 29, 2019 at 11:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kevin G. Eaton and Melinda Jaye Packard Eaton by Quitclaim Deed dated 1/16/08 , to be recorded in the Town of Fair Haven Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kevin G. Eaton by Warranty Deed of Howard C. Grant and Alison M. Grant, dated June 23, 2006, recorded June 27, 2006 in Book 87, Page 214 in the Town of Fair Haven Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all of the same lands and premises conveyed to Howard C. Grant and Alison M. Grant, husband and wife, tenants by the entirety, by Warranty Deed of Allen J. Petty and Kathleen S. Petty, husband and wife, by deed dated January 17, 1979, and recorded in Book 43 at Pages 276- 277 of the Fair Haven Town Land Records. The premises herein conveyed are more particularly described as follows: "Being all and the same property conveyed to Allen J. Petty and Kathleen S. Petty by, deed of Alice J. Larkin Pushee by deed dated May 28, 1962, and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Fair Haven in Book 33 at page 285-286. The property is therein described as follows: That certain dwelling house with outbuildings and land bounded on the north by Second Street; on the east by land now or formerly of Harry J. Bonville and Anna Bonville; on the south by the north line of land formerly owned by Louis Preston and later owned by Reginald Boynton, and on the west by land formerly owned by Fannie J. German, formerly of Peter Hope, subject to a common driveway on the lands herein deeded and lands formerly of the said Harry J. Bonville and Anna Bonville, and which said right of way and interest in a right of way is described in a certain deed to Harry J. Bonville and Anna Bonville bearing date August 19, 1910, and recorded in Book 18 at Page 331 of the Fair Haven Public Land Records. Being all and singular Parcel #1 as set forth in a deed from Andrew C. Calvi to Alice J. Larkin Pushee and Kathleen Larkin dated August 9th, 1948, and recorded in the Public Land Records of the said Town of Fair Haven at Page 475-476, of Book 27." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: December 27, 2018 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite______ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
