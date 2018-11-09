STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 479-11-17 WRCV DITECH FINANCIAL LLC v. CURTIS S. LINDAMOOD, SPECIAL ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF BEVERLY J. BICKFORD OCCUPANTS OF: 54 Cooper Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 11, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Beverly J. Bickford to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Financial, Inc., dated September 13, 2005 and recorded in Book 347 Page 262 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Financial, Inc. to Ditech Financial LLC dated May 31, 2017 and recorded in Book 587 Page 58 of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 54 Cooper Street, Springfield, Vermont on December 4, 2018 at 2:00PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Meaning and intending hereby to convey all and the same lands and premises which were conveyed to Donald M. Lloyd and Phyllis L. Lloyd, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Woodrow W. Simonds, Sr. and Catherine E. Simonds, deed dated August 1, 1977, and recorded August 2, 1977, in Book 73, Page 266 of the Springfield Land Records, and in said deed being more particularly described as follows: "Being all and the same land and premises with the buildings thereon which were conveyed to Woodrow W. Simonds, Sr. and Catherine E. Simonds by Anne L. Fullam and Richard H. Fullam by Warranty Deed dated April 10, 1975 and recorded in Book 69, Page 159 of the Springfield, Vermont Land Records. These premises may be described as commencing at a point on the easterly side of Cooper Street, extended southerly, which said point is S 21°40' W, a distance of 20.25 feet from the southwesterly corner of premises conveyed by Harry F. and Erla H. Olney to Richard E. and Elizabeth M. Wood; thence S 18°W a distance of 138 feet to the northwesterly corner of premises conveyed to Harry F. and Erla H. Olney to Chao-Hwa-Feng and Evelyn Feng; thence S 71° 15' E along the northerly boundary line of the Feng premises, a distance of 122 feet to the northeasterly corner of the Feng premises; thence N 9°48' W a distance of 142 feet to a corner painted on the top of a ledge; thence N 72°40' a distance of 102.3 feet to the point of beginning. These premises are known as Lot No. 3 on, the tract of land conveyed by Nicholas and Anna Augustonovich to Harry F. Olney by Warranty Deed dated January 25, 1952 and recorded in Book 54 at Page 99 of the Springfield, Vermont Land Records." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 18, 2018 By: /S/Loraine Hite, Esq. Loraine Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
