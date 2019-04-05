STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 659-12-17 RDCV DITECH FINANCIAL LLC v. DENNIS M. O'NEILL, DIANNE O'NEILL AND KILLINGTON GATEWAY II, CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OCCUPANTS OF: 24 Killington Gateway Route 4, Mendon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 26, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Dennis M. O'Neill and Dianne O'Neill to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for SALLIE MAE HOME LOANS, INC., dated December 8, 2006 and recorded in Book 86 Page 100 of the land records of the Town of Mendon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for SALLIE MAE HOME LOANS, INC to Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing LP dated December 4, 2012 and recorded in Book 95 Page 682 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to Green Tree Servicing n/k/a Ditech Financial LLC dated May 16, 2013 and recorded in Book 96 Page 381, both of the land records of the Town of Mendon for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 24 Killington Gateway Route 4, Mendon, Vermont on April 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Dennis M O'Neill and Dianne O'Neill by Warranty Deed of Andrew Keeffe and Carol Keeffe dated _________, of record in Volume ___ at Page ___ of the Town of Mendon Land Records and being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Andrew Keefe and Carol Keefe by Warranty Deed of Kevin Burke, Patricia Burke, Frederick McAlary, Patricia McAlary, James Knobel and Katherine O'Connell f/k/a Katherine Knobel dated August 25, 2002 and of record in Volume 71, Page 233 of the Town of Mendon Land Records and being more particularly described as follows: Condominium Unit No. 24 with its .05059% undivided interest in and to the common element pursuant to that certain Declaration of Condominium establishing Killington Gateway II Condominium Development dated April 14, 1977, and filed with the Town Records of Mendon, Vermont, on May 25, 1977, in Book 24, Page 235. Reference is hereby made to the certified site and floor plans entitled:"Killington Gateway II Development Corp., Building #2, Mendon, VT " and to the certified Plot Plan entitled: "Killington Gateway 11 Development Corp., Building #2, Property Survey, Mendon, VT" which is on file in the Mendon Town Land Records. Said lands and premises are subject to and with the benefit of the following: 1) All of the terms, provisions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, limitations, conditions, uses, obligations, rights, privileges, easements, agreements and liens contained in the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium and Exhibits, 2) Such rights of way for ingress and egress., and for the installation and maintenance of utilities, as may be requisite for the development of adjoining land without interference with the use of the above-described premises. 3) Certain easements for a leaching field and roadways appurtenant to the above-described premises as set forth in an instrument dated as of November 22, 1971, and recorded with the Town Records of Mendon, Vermont, on December 1, 1971, in Book 22, Page 271. Said lands and premises are subject to an agreement granting the Board of Directors of Killington Gateway II an irrevocable power of attorney on their behalf for all purposes as to which such Board of Directors is empowered to act pursuant to the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium and Exhibits thereto. Reference is hereby made to the aforementioned instruments, the records thereof and the references therein contained, all in further aid of this description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : March 28, 2019 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
