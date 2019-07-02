PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: WEST RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) On Wednesday July 17, 2019, 7:00 pm, at W. RUTLAND TOWN OFFICE, 35 Marble St., the Development Review Board will review: Appeal of Application 19-14 – Lane & Dee Dee Corey (Owners) are appealing the Zoning Administrator’s decision to the Residential II Zoning District’s prescribed setbacks. They request a Variance to install this structure on their property at 142 Westside Court (Parcel #28-0570142). This Application and Appeal request is available for review at Town Office. Interested Parties are to be registered and be prepared to give (written &/or verbal) testimony by 7:15 pm, or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division). (posted 7/1/19)
