PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: WEST RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) On Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM the W. Rutland DRB will convene a Public Hearing at West RUTLAND TOWN OFFICE, 35 Marble St. and via remote telephone conferencing to review the following Application: # 20-10 A request by Alex Marechaux, dba DTR Motors (Applicant) and S.J. Wilk Property LLC (Owner) for a Change of Use to building & grounds at 668 Rutland Road (Parcel #7-4020668) and a western portion of lands of Wilk & Wilk Realty Inc. (Parcel #4020730). In addition to the Conditional Use approved by Permit 18-06; Application 20-10 requests a new use as a VT Auto Sales Dealership; and amending the existing parking lot site plan. A copy of this application and Instructions on how to participate remotely by telephone will be available for review at the West Rutland Post Office, and on the Town website www.WestRutlandTown.com Covid19 prevention protocol will be required of all persons attending the Hearing in person. Interested Parties are to be registered and be prepared to give (written &/or verbal) testimony by 7:15 pm, or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division).
