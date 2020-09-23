Castleton Development Review Board Tuesday, October 6, 2020 - 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office - 263 VT Route 30 N Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81811817981 Meeting ID: 818 1181 7981 Or phone in (929)205-6099 1. Call meeting to order 2. Approve the Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes - September 15, 2020 4 . Applications (See Below) 5 . Old Business 6. New Business 7. Deliberative Session following application 8. Adjourn meeting The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearing to review the following applications: Application # 8127: Conditional Use Permit application: Permit application for an outdoor recreation / drive in movie theater located at 1797 RT 4 A East, Castleton, VT. Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Article 1V: Conditional Uses Section 409: Recreation Areas, Private. Appeal Decision of the Zoning Administrator to deny the application to replace a residential / seasonal dwelling to a year / round dwelling due to increase in lot coverage of the .18 acre lot. S/Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
