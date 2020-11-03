Castleton Development Review Board Tuesday, November 17 - 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office - 263 VT Route 30 N Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84628899424 Meeting ID: 846 2889 9424 Or by phone (929) 205 6099 1. Call meeting to order 2. Approve the Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes - October 20, 2020 4. Application (See Below) 5. Old Business – Gary Bowen 6. New Business 7. Deliberative Session following application(s) 8. Adjourn meeting The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearing to review the following application: Application # 8131: Conditional use permit to add an additional apartment located at 75 Elm Street and reducing one bedroom from an existing apartment: Applicant, Pamela Rehlen. Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Article 111 Table of Uses. S/Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.