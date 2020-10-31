NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF RUTLAND, VT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD DATE/TIME: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 6:00 PM APPLICANT: Snehal and Michelle Shah LANDOWNER: Peaceharbour Series LLC LOCATION: 178 North Main St ZONING DISTRICT: Gateway Business - North Main Street (GB-NMS) HEARING TYPE: Conditional Use - floodplain AGENDA: Review floodplain impacts resulting from the failure/removal of Dunklee Dam and associated plans to restore the waterway and surrounding lands. The purpose of this meeting is to afford all interested parties the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For additional information, please contact the Building & Zoning Department at 802-774-7833 Tara Kelly, Zoning Administrator. Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/155524429 You can also dial in using your phone: (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 155-524-429
