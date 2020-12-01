Castleton Development Review Board Tuesday, December 15, 2020 - 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office - 263 VT Route 30 N Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7442924700 Meeting ID: 744 292 4700 Or by phone (929) 205 6099 1. Call meeting to order 2. Approve the Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes November 17, 2020 4. Application (See Below) 5. Old Business 6. New Business - a) Amendment request from Permit # SD - 58 (curb cut) b) Subdivision bylaws review 7. Deliberative Session following application 8. Adjourn meeting The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearing to review the following application: Application # 8135: Permit for a Conditional Use Permit - Light manufacturing and Storage Use Facility (tear down and rebuild). Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Article IV - Uses permitted subject to conditions and Section 407. Applicant - R & L, LLC located at 443 Route 30 South. S/Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.