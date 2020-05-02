Town of Castleton 263 VT Route 30 N Notice of Public Meeting Development Review Board Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 7:00 PM Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88414314948 Meeting ID: 884 1431 4948 By Phone *6 to unmute +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Meeting ID: 884 1431 4948 1. Call meeting to order 2. Approve the Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes of April 7, 2020 4. To hear an appeal of the Zoning Administrators Decision of Permit # 8095 To install a 44’ x 8’ storage trailer 5. Old Business 6. Deliberative Session following applications 7. New Business 8. Adjourn meeting
