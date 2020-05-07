DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD CITY OF RUTLAND, VERMONT Wednesday May 20, 2020 AGENDA TIME: 6:00 PM APPLICANT: City of Rutland LANDOWNER: City of Rutland LOCATION: Park Street @Mussey Brook ZONING DISTRICT: Floodplain HEARING TYPE: Conditional Use Permit Approval AGENDA: Replace the structurally failing box culvert structure _______________________________________________________ TIME: 6:15 PM APPLICANT: City of Rutland LANDOWNER: City of Rutland LOCATION: Church Street @Tenney Brook ZONING DISTRICT: Floodplain HEARING TYPE: Conditional Use Permit Approval AGENDA: Replace the structurally failing box culvert structure For more information about these hearings, please call 802-774-7833 for details or check the city's website www.rutlandcity.org Tara Kelly; Rutland City Zoning Administrator
