NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF RUTLAND, VT Development Review Board Wednesday May 6, 2020 HEARING 1 TIME: 6:00 PM APPLICANT: TNKY Rutland LLC / Jim Reilly LANDOWNER: Joseph & Shirley Barnhart LOCATION: 263 South Main Street (vacant land) ZONING DISTRICT: GB-SMS; Gateway Business South Main St HEARING TYPE: Site Plan Review AGENDA: Construction of a 15,630 s.ft. retail store and associated parking, utilities and site amenities HEARING 2 TIME: 6:30 PM APPLICANT: Heritage Family Federal Credit Union LANDOWNER: Heritage Family Federal Credit Union LOCATION: 71 Clement Road ZONING DISTRICT: SFR; Single Family Residential HEARING TYPE: Subdivision AGENDA: Subdivide 90 acre parcel into two parcels: Lot A 20.4 acres & Lot B 69.7 acres The purpose of this meeting is to afford all interested parties the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For additional information, please contact the Building and Zoning Department at 802-774-7833. Tara Kelly, Zoning Administrator. Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/618406381 You can also dial in using your phone. 1 877 309 2073; Access code 618-406-381 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/618406381
