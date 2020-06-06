Castleton Development Review Board Re-scheduled from June 8 to Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office - 263 VT Route 30 N (Zoom information to follow) The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearings to review the following applications: Application # 8104 DRB # 529: Site Plan Review: John & Pam Rehlen permit application to open a bike repair and rental shop located at 629 Main St (formerly the car repair station). Tax Map # 45-51-10 in the Town of Castleton. Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Article V111 Site Plan Approval, Sections 802 - 804. Application # 8105 DRB # 530: Site Plan Review: to replace empty office store front with a retail Shake & Tea Spot located at 473 Rte 4 A. (the Old Collaborations Building / Durfee Roofing Office) Applicant / Kim Maniery. Effective sections of the Zoning Ordinance: Article VIII: Application for Site Plan Approval. Sections 802 - 804. s/ Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
