Town of Benson Development Review Board NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to law, notice is hereby given that Benson Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing at @ 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The purpose of the hearing is for review of two conditional use applications: 1. Michael Maniscalco, DBA MBC Realty Holdings, LLC, Parcel 10-71.1, 257 Lake Road, Benson Vt., Application CU-2020-01 prior to issuance of a Zoning Permit by the Zoning Administrator. The applicants request conditional use permission for the conversion of existing barn into mixed use building, an existing 2 bedroom apartment with the remaining structure converted to a 5 employee hemp processing facility. 2. Tad and Judith Fyles, Parcel 11-68.1, 4479 Rte. 22A, Benson, Vt., application CU-2020-02, prior to issuance of a Zoning Permit by the Zoning Administrator. The applicants request conditional use permission to construct a 2 story structure to be used as office to be leased to Plunder Bay Inc. on the same footprint of a recently removed structure. Participation in the local proceedings is prerequisite to the right to make any subsequent appeal. Due to COVID-19 restrictions this hearing will be held via conference call. Those wishing to participate can call 1-844-854-2222 access code 73074. To review documents submitted with the applications, please contact the Benson Town Clerk at 537-2611, or the Zoning Administrator at bensonzoning@gmail.com. Communications about the above applications may be filed with the Development Review Board or at the hearing. June 5, 2020 Edward B. Peltier Benson Zoning Administrator
