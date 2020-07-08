The Shrewsbury Development Review Board (DRB) has received applications from P. Severy on Eastham Rd for a Conditional Use/Home Industry permit, French on Spring Lake Rd for a Waiver from the Shoreline Setback and Conditional Use/Non-Conforming structure addition permit, and Baycu in Northam for a Historic Review and a Conditional Use permit for an addition to a non- conforming structure. All hearings will be held in-person with masks and social distancing required. For further information on the application and hearing process, please call Adrienne Raymond at 492-3578. Your participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to taking part in or initiating any subsequent appeal of any permit that results from this hearing. Agenda for July 22, 2020 6:30 Severy hearing - Meetinghouse 7:00 Baycu hearing - Meetinghouse 7:30 French hearing - Meetinghouse Other/New Business to follow
