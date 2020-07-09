Town of Castleton Development Review Board Meeting Thursday - July 23, 2020 - 7:00 P.M. Zoom Meeting Only The Castleton Town Library is seeking a variance under Section 1207: Specific Powers of the Board to grant variances. The Library is seeking relief from setback requirements for reasonable Handicapped Accessible Accommodations as required by state and federal regulations. Property location: 638 Main Street, Castleton. s/Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
