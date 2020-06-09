Town of Castleton 263 VT Route 30 N Notice of Public Meeting Development Review Board Tuesday, July 7, 2020 - 7:00 PM Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81538138530 Meeting ID: 815 3813 8530 Or, by Phone: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) 1. Call meeting to order 2. Approve the Agenda 3. Approval of Minutes 4. To hear an appeal from Amy and Lloyd Whipple of the Zoning Administrators Decision of Permit # 8099 to convert a Church located at 1044 Rte 4 A into a single-family dwelling owned by Piper Strong. 5. Old Business 6. Deliberative Session following applications 7. New Business 8. Adjourn meeting
