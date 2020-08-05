NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF RUTLAND, VT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD CITY HALL - BOARD OF ALDERMEN'S CHAMBERS - 2nd FLOOR 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT DATE/TIME: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:00pm APPLICANT: Heartland Development LLC LANDOWNER: Heritage Family Credit Union LOCATION: 71 Clement Road ZONING DISTRICT: SFR; Single Family Residential HEARING TYPE: Request for a variance AGENDA: Use of Tuttle Hall and related parking and common areas for a healthcarerelated call center, training facility and related administrative of occupancy up to 25 employees Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm with occasional training events after hours with additional attendees. No significant construction involved. The purpose of this meeting is to afford all interested parties the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For additional information, please contact the Building & Zoning Department at 802-774-7833 Tara Kelly, Zoning Administrator. Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/631849669 You can also dial in using your phone. (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 631-849-669
