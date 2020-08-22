Castleton Development Review Board Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office - 263 VT Route 30 N Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82945609905 Meeting ID: 829 4560 9905 Or phone in 1 929 205 6099 The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearing to review the following application: Application # 8121: Expansion of a non-conforming Structure with Conforming Use: Permit application to replace and construct a new single-family dwelling located at 159 Creek Rd, Castleton, VT. Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Article V11: Section 709. S/Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
