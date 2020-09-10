The Shrewsbury Development Review Board (DRB) has received an application from the Shrewsbury Community Church for a subdivision of their land on either side of Northam Rd. The hearing will be held in-person with masks and social distancing required. For further information on the application and hearing process, please call Adrienne Raymond at 492-3578. Your participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to taking part in or initiating any subsequent appeal of any permit that results from this hearing. Agenda for September 23, 2020 7:00 Shrewsbury Church subdivision hearing - Shrewsbury Meetinghouse Other/New Business to foll
