Castleton Development Review Board Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office - 263 VT Route 30 N The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearings to review the following applications: Application # 8032 DRB # 517 Site Plan Review: Eric Dutil / Green Mountain Wake Sports requests a permit to construct a 50 ‘x 40 ’ addition for a showroom and work space located at 87 Route 4 A West. Tax Map # 08-01-03 in the Town of Castleton. Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Article V111 Site Plan Approval, Sections 802 - 804. Application # 8033 DRB # 518: Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review: for a proposed Restaurant / Bar to be located on 47 Route 4 A. Applicant and Owner: Jared Ellis / Ellis Concrete. Tax Map # 44-50-47. Effective sections of the Zoning Ordinance: Article IV: Applications for Conditional Uses and Article V111: Site Plan Approval. Sections 802 - 804 and Section 602 Parking Space Requirements. s/ Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
