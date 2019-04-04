NOTICE of WALLINGFORD DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) MEETING and PUBLIC HEARING The Wallingford DRB will be reviewing a Conditional Use Application ( #19-03) by Robert Fitzgerald (Owner: JM & MM Properties LLC), for a CHANGE of USE in the vacant Commercial space at 34 Maple Street (Parcel # 11-0030034) to a Restaurant & Deli Business.; including installation of new illuminated Signs. A PUBLIC HEARING will be held on MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019, STARTING at 7:00 PM at Town Offices. All Interested Parties are to be in attendance and registered prior to start of Hearing, and submit verbal testimony during the Hearing, or have submitted (date received to be noted on receipt by Town) written testimony to the Town by 7:15 pm or they may forfeit their right to appeal the DRB’s decision in VT Environmental Court. A complete copy of Application #19-03 is available for review (or for purchase from the Town Clerk for a copy fee, prior to the Hearing) at the Hearing’s Meeting Location; Town Offices at 75 School St. Wallingford Village. The DRB will also hold its Annual Meeting to elect Officers, set a Regular Meeting policy and address other business as necessary. An Agenda will be available review in Public Locations, including the Town website www.WallingfordVT.com
