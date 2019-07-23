Town of Benson Development Review Board NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Pursuant to law, notice is herby given that Benson Development Review Board will hold Public Hearing(s) in the Benson Town Office, 2760 Stage Road Benson, VT beginning at 5:30 p.m. on August 7, 2019 for review of the following: Subdivision Application SD-2019-03 from Robert Butler requesting approval for the subdivision of the Village District portion of Parcel 10-71-1 located at 257 Lake Rd into 2 lots, Lot 1 to consist of 10 acres +/-; Lot 2 to consist of 10 acres +/-. Conditional Use Application CU-2019-01 from Robert Butler requesting approval for changes to CU 2012-01, approved 04/19/2012 All documents submitted with the application(s) are available to be reviewed at the Town Office Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday 3 – 7 p.m. Participation at the public hearing is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Persons wishing to appear and be heard may do so in person or be represented by an agent or attorney. Communications about the above application may be filed with the Development Review Board or at the hearing. Dated July 22, 2019 Edward B. Peltier Benson Zoning Administrator
