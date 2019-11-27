Castleton Development Review Board Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office - 263 VT Route 30 N The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearings to review the following applications: Application # 8079 DRB # 524 Site Plan Review: Requesting to construct an 8’ high privacy fence along a portion of the northern property boundary. Applicant: Eric Dutil. Property location: 216 Little Rutland Rd. Tax Map # 23-20-21 in the Town of Castleton. Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Article VIII: Site Plan Approval. Application # 8080 DRB # 525: Site Plan Review: Eric Dutil / Green Mountain Wake Sports proposes to construct a 25’ x 27’ building addition for storage / auto marine sales / detailing and light mechanical, to be located at 87 Route 4 A West in the Town of Castleton. Tax Map # 08-01-3.5. Effective sections of the Zoning Ordinance: Article V111: Site Plan Approval. s/ Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
