The Shrewsbury Development Review Board (DRB) has received a 2-lot subdivision application from Buckley and a Conditional Use application for a wedding barn from Cashel. For further information, please call Adrienne Raymond, Zoning Administrator, at 492-3578. Your participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to taking part in or initiating any subsequent appeal of any permit that results from this hearing. Agenda for January 8, 2019 6:30pm Buckley Hearing- Shrewsbury Town Office 7:00pm Cashel Hearing- Shrewsbury Town Office Other/New Business to follow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.