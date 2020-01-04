RE: NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - WALLINGFORD DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) Thursday January 23, 2020, 7:00pm, Town Offices, 75 School St. Wallingford Application #20-01 Midway Oil Corporation, (Dan Dukshire, as as agent for Property Owner) requests approval to replace an illuminated free standing (pedestal) sign at its existing convenience store and fuel station at 172 North Main Street Street, Wallingford Village (Parcel # 7000172). The new sign is of different design and placement of the existing sign, but would be mounted on the existing pedestal/pole. Interested Parties are to have signed an attendance register & give testimony, +/or have submitted written testimony by 7:15 pm, or they may forefeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Environmental Court. A complete copy of the application is available for review at Town Office.
