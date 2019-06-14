Castleton Development Review Board Tuesday, July 2, 2019 - 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office - 263 VT Route 30 N The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearing to review the following application: Application # 8055 & DRB # 522: Requesting to tear down and replace a non-conforming structure to rebuild the main structure (42’ x 32’) adding second floor, covered porch and a single bay garage. Applicant Keith Knapp 11 and Christie Knapp. Property location 20 Neshobe Canal Dr. Tax Map # 39-51-32 in the Town of Castleton. Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Section 709: Expansion of a Nonconforming Structure with conforming use A. (tear down and replace). s/ Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
