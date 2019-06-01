NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF RUTLAND, VT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD CITY HALL - BOARD OF ALDERMAN'S CHAMBERS - 2nd 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT DATE/TIME: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 6:00 PM Applicant: Lynn and Sharon Cole Landowner: David Zsido Location: 370 Stratton Road Zoning District: Single Family Residential Hearing Type: Variance Agenda: Applicant would like to install a 2018 Mobile Home on a property that previously had a mobile home that was legal non-complying but which has been gone for more than 12 months. The purpose of this meeting is to afford all interested parties the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For additional information, please contact the Building & Zoning Department at 802-773-1800 #8. Tara Kelly, Zoning Administrator.
