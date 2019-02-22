RUPERT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Be advised that public hearings will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Rupert Town Office to consider two conditional use applications by Janet Fram and Borge Hermansen pertaining to lot #2 (11.210 acres) and lot #4 (75+- acres) of her property located at 926 Hebron Road in Rupert. The applicant wishes to receive approval to construct one 24’ X 36’ seasonal dwelling (or camp) with a 12’ X 24’ deck on each lot. The property is located in the Resource Management District, where a seasonal dwelling is a conditional use. Each application will be individually reviewed. The applications, including additional documentation, are available for inspection at the Town Office. Persons wishing to appeal and be heard may do so or be represented by an agent or attorney. Participation in this hearing is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Communications about the above application may be filed in writing with the Development Review Board or at the Hearing. Philip Chapman, Clerk February 21, 2019
