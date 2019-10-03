CITY OF RUTLAND, VT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD CITY HALL - BOARD OF ALDERMEN'S CHAMBERS - 2nd FLOOR 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT Wednesday October 16, 2019 TIME: 6:00 PM APPLICANT: Rutland City Public Schools LANDOWNER: Rutland City Public Schools LOCATION: 22 Stratton Road ZONING DISTRICT: GB-WA; Gateway Business Woodstock Avenue AGENDA: Construct a solar parking canopy in faculty parking lot at Stafford Technical Center & Rutland High School TIME: 6:30 PM APPLICANT: Paige Wages LANDOWNER: Franchise Management/Summit Properties LOCATION: 153 South Main Street ZONING DISTRICT: GB-SMS; Gateway Business South Main Street AGENDA: Cosmetic remodel and parking lot upgrades The purpose of this meeting is to afford all interested parties the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For more information, please call the Building & Zoning Department at 802-774-7833 Tara Kelly; Zoning Administrator
