Brandon Development Review Board (DRB) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM, at Brandon Town Hall 1 Conant Square (Ground Floor Conference Room) The Brandon DRB will hold Public Hearings on the dates and times noted above to review the following applications (references are to Brandon’s Land Use Ordinance; amended 8/27/2018): #6044 – Ryan Delaney – Request for a Variance (Section 1011) or a Waiver (Section 1016) to construct a non-conforming (attached) garage to his residential structure on a non-conforming Lot at 51 Pearl Street (parcel 22-52-3). #6034 – Kirk Thomas- An Act 250 Review (per Section 1009) for a Change of Use of an Agricultural Structure (Barn) to a Self-Storage Facility, located at 877 Wheeler Road (Parcel 7-1-50.01). #6035 – Joshua Collier (Owner) & Compass Music & Arts Foundation (Applicants) – An Act 250 review (per Section 1009) for a Change of Use of Agricultural Structures (Barns) to a Community Support & Recreational facility for music and artistic events, located on 10 acres at 1321 Pearl St. (Parcel 9-01-02). A full copy of the applications are posted in the Brandon Town Office, 49 Center Street. Interested Parties are to be registered and present testimony, or have submitted written testimony to the Town, by 7:15 pm of the Hearing date or they may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division).
