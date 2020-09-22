NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF RUTLAND, VT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD DATE/TIME: Wednesday, October 7, 2020 6:00PM APPLICANT: Heartland Development LLC LANDOWNER: Heritage Family Credit Union LOCATION: 71 Clement Road ZONING DISTRICT: SFR; Single Family Residential HEARING TYPE: Request for a variance AGENDA: You can dial in using your phone by calling (224) 501-3412 Access Code: 264-804-765 https://global.gotomeeting.com/join /264804765 (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 631-849-669 Amend prior variance dated August 26, 2020 to allow up to 50 employees and change operating hours from 8am-8pm seven days per week The purpose of this meeting is to afford all interested parties the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For additional information, please contact the Building & Zoning Department at 802-774-7833 Tara Kelly, Zoning Administrator. You can dial in using your phone by calling (224) 501-3412 Access Code: 264-804-765 https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/264804765 (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 631-849-669
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.