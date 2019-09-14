Castleton Development Review Board Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office - 263 VT Route 30 N The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearing to review the following application: Application # 8070 & DRB # 523: Requesting to tear down and replace portions of a non-conforming structure (reducing sq footage of 579’ and adding 238 sq ft) to add a breezeway and to extend a covered porch. Applicant Howard and Christine Smith. Property location 2981 Rte 30 N. Tax Map # 35-51-32 in the Town of Castleton. Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Section 709 (2 & 3): Expansion of a Nonconforming Structure with conforming use. s/ Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
