Pawlet Development Review Board Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 7:00 PM Held Virtually via ZOOM Town of Pawlet is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Pawlet Development Review Board Time: Sep 23, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3494892532 Meeting ID: 349 489 2532 One tap mobile +19294362866,,3494892532# US (New York) Dial by your location +1 929 436 2866 US (New York) Meeting ID: 349 489 2532 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdQwqxD7 1. Call meeting to order 2. Approve the Agenda 3. Application (See Below) 4. Old Business 5. New Business 6. Deliberative Session following application 7. Adjourn meeting The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearing to review the following application: Conditional Use Permit Application to open a vehicle repair shop / Inspection station located at 875 VT Route 133 located in the Village Commercial Zoning District. Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Article 11: Section 6 and Article 111: Section 2. S/ Interim Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.