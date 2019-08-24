RUPERT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Be advised that a public hearing will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Rupert Town Office to consider a Zoning Permit and a Conditional Use Application by Scott McChesney on behalf of Brigid Flanigan et al for construction of Seasonal Dwelling on their property, tax map 10, lot 47 in the Resource Management Districton Kent Hollow Road. The application, including a site map, is available for inspection at the Town Office. Persons wishing to appeal and be heard may do so or be represented by an agent or attorney. Participation in this hearing is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Communications about the above application may be filed in writing with the Development Review Board or at the Hearing. Philip Chapman, clerk
