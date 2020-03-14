Castleton Development Review Board Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 7:00 PM Castleton Town Office - 263 VT Route 30 N The DRB will convene a Regular meeting to conduct regular business and Public Hearings to review the following applications: Application # 8090 DRB # 527: Site Plan Review: Woodard Marine, Inc. permit application to construct a 80 ‘x 60’ addition to main marina building with a connector approximately 19’ x 14’ for service / repair area for marina located at 615 Creek Rd. Tax Map # 42-50-12 in the Town of Castleton. Effective section of the Zoning Ordinance: Article V111 Site Plan Approval, Sections 802 - 804. Application # 8091 DRB # 528: Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review: for a storage area for sheet metal shop and office located 39 Elm St. (the Old Firehouse building) Applicant / Fontaine Roofing and Siding. Tax Map # 44-50-47. Effective sections of the Zoning Ordinance: Article IV: Applications for Conditional Uses and Article V111: Site Plan Approval. Sections 802 - 804 and Section 602 Parking Space Requirements. s/ Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.