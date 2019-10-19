Warning Town of Pawlet Development Review Board Meeting Located at the Town Office Thursday, November 7, 2019 - 6:00 PM Purpose: Two Lot Subdivision application. Sections of the Unified Bylaws affected: Article VI. Subdivision Standards (2). Property location: 7720 VT Route 30, Pawlet. Zoning District: Agricultural and Rural Residential. Property owner: William and David Young. Applicant: David Young. S/ Interim Zoning Administrator Jonas Rosenthal
