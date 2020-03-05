PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: PITTSFORD ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (ZBA) On Monday March 23, 2020 7:00 PM at Pittsford Town Offices (426 Plains Rd.) Pittsford’s ZBA will convene Public Hearings to review the following Applications for conformance with Pittsford’s Zoning Regulations (4/11/2019): #20-03 - Request from the Pittsford Village Farm to approve the Building(s) and grounds at 42 Elm Street (Parcel # 0435) for use as a Community Center (for indoor & outdoor events), a Family Child Care Center, a Playground area, and Professional Offices. These are all Conditional Uses in the Town Village Zoning District. #20-05 – Request from Howard & Sandra Marcell (dba Marcell Oil Co.) to install a commercial propane bulk supply & storage facility in the Commercial Zoning District, on their property at 740 US Rt. 7s (Parcel # 0844). This application requests special Conditional Use approval under Section 301C (interpretation of Table of uses) as the proposed facility is not identified as a Permitted, Conditional or Exempt use in Article III; Section 300 (Table of Uses). Complete copies of these applications are posted in Town Office for public review. Interested parties should be present and offer testimony, or submit written testimony, by the start of the Hearing or they may forfeit their right to appeal the decision of the ZBA to VT Superior Court (Environmental Division).
