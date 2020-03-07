NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF RUTLAND, VT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD CITY HALL - BOARD OF ALDERMEN'S CHAMBERS - 2nd FLOOR 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT DATE/TIME: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 6:00PM APPLICANT: Tesla, Inc. / Ed Noseworthy LANDOWNER: Stewart's Shops Corp LOCATION: 194 Woodstock Avenue ZONING DISTRICT: GB-WA; Gateway Business Woodstock Avenue HEARING TYPE: Site Plan Review AGENDA: Install (6) Tesla electrical vehicle charge posts & associated equipment The purpose of this meeting is to afford all interested parties the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For additional information, please contact the Building & Zoning Department at 802-774-7833 Tara Kelly, Zoning Administrator.
