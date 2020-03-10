PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: BRANDON DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD March 25, 2020, 7:00 pm, Town Hall ground floor (1 Conant Square) The Brandon Development Review Board will conduct a Public Hearing to consider an application by R. Hutchins to keep farm animals (poultry) on their 21 Church Street property; a Conditional Use in the Neighborhood Residential Zoning District. A complete copy of this application is available for review at Town Offices, 49 Center Street. Interested Parties (or their designated Agents) are to be present to offer Testimony, or have submitted written Testimony, by 7:15 pm on day of the Hearings; or may forfeit their right to appeal any decision of the DRB in VT Environmental Court.
