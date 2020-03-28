CITY OF RUTLAND, VT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD CITY OF RUTLAND, VT 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT In compliance with COVID-19 instructions, these hearings will be held remotely. To participate you may call in via phone or submit comments in advance of the hearing Monday April 6, 2020 TIME: 6:00 PM APPLICANT: Tesla, Inc. / Ed Noseworthy LANDOWNER: Stewart's Shops Corp LOCATION: 194 Woodstock Avenue ZONING DISTRICT: GB-WA; Gateway Business Woodstock Avenue AGENDA: Install (6) Tesla electrical vehicle charge posts & associated equipment TIME: 6:15 PM APPLICANT: John J. Socinski LANDOWNER: John J. Socinski LOCATION: GB-WA; Gateway Business Woodstock Avenue ZONING DISTRICT: GB-WA; Gateway Business Woodstock Avenue AGENDA: Operate an auto repair business at this location. The purpose of this hearing is a continuation of the March 26, 2020 hearing to consider any new evidence submitted. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. For more information, please contact Rutland City Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly at 802-774-7833 or via email tarak@rutlandcity.org
