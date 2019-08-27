DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD CITY OF RUTLAND, VERMONT Wednesday, September 11, 2019 AGENDA CITY HALL - BOARD OF ALDERMEN'S CHAMBERS - 2nd FLOOR 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT TIME: 6:00 PM APPLICANT: Diane & George Ciavola; 5 Exeter Road LANDOWNER: Katherine Lincoln Wyman LOCATION: 2 Exeter Road ZONING DISTRICT: SFR; Single Family Residential HEARING TYPE: Request for Appeal of an Administrative Decision AGENDA: Appeal of Zoning Administrator's decision to issue a permit for 8 person residential care home _________________________________________________________ TIME: 6:30 PM APPLICANT: Glenn Stearns LANDOWNER: 123 Spruce Street LLC LOCATION: 123 Spruce Street ZONING DISTRICT: MR-1; Mixed Residential 1 HEARING TYPE: Variance AGENDA: Applicant would like to repurpose existing warehouse building for use as a storage place, office and shop for a painting business For more information, please call the Building & Zoning Department at 802-774-7833 Tara Kelly; Zoning Administrator
